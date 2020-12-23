Laverne Patricia Coleman Johnson, the eldest child of Vincent and Beulah Coleman, was born on Feb. 22, 1937, in the Westside Community of Claiborne County. She peacefully departed her earthly life to be with the Lord on Dec. 18, 2020.

For most of her life, she and her youngest sibling, Connie Coleman, lived next door to each other in Lorman before relocating to Memphis, Tenn. four years ago where they lived together while caring for one another.

At an early age, Laverne confessed her faith in Christ and was baptized by the late J.L. Brown. She was an active member of Mount Olive Missionary Baptist Church in Lorman, where she served as Superintendent of Sunday School, president of the Woman’s Mission and choir member. She was an associated member of the Greater Mount Zion Baptist Church and Rodney Baptist both in Mississippi.

Laverne graduated from Alcorn Laboratory High School and later attended Alcorn State College in Lorman, where she received her Bachelor of Science Degree in Secondary Education and a Master of Arts Degree in Education. She was a Diamond Life member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. and was an active Delta DEARS with Alcorn Alumnae Chapter.

Laverne was a teacher in Jefferson County Public Schools for over 36 years, where her greatest joy was mentoring and motivating the many students she taught during her tenure. She was a fierce advocate for education and inspired her students and many others to further their studies. While teaching in Jefferson County, she founded The Esquirette Club, which groomed and mentored young girls into successful young women. Her enthusiasm and positive attitude left a valuable imprint in the minds of the hundreds of students she taught as well as all who worked alongside her. Long into her retirement, she continued to support students through various volunteering activities; Upward Bound Program, Saturday Science Academy, Reading and ACT Workshops.

Laverne was also a certified caregiver serving as a foster parent for many children, providing and caring for them unconditionally.

Laverne loved making new friends and had a great sense of adventure. Her travels took her all around the world, from India to Hong Kong to South Africa. She also loved to talk. If talking were a hobby, it would have been high on Laverne’s list. Although she suffered some physical pains during her later years, she would never let on while chatting away with her many friends.

Laverne loved and cherished her three children Kervin Wayne Johnson (Lorman); Karen Yvette J. Beverly (Memphis, Tenn.); and Juan M. Johnson, (Temecula, Calif.). Her legacy lives on through her children, grandchildren, nieces and nephews alike. Most of them spent summers with Laverne. During where she taught them everything, they would need to know to be successful adults, including how to drive, do laundry, and most importantly, how to carry themselves with dignity.

Visitation will be Monday, Dec. 28, 2020, at Barnes Chapel and Mortuary Service from 1 to 5 p.m. Funeral services will be Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020, at Barnes Chapel and Mortuary Service at 11 a.m. All COVID-19 Guidelines will be followed.

The services will be limited to 50 people. The services will be live-streamed on Barnes Chapel and Mortuary Facebook page. Just click on Barnes Chapel Facebook page to view. Anyone who would like to send flowers can contact Flowers by Will, which is an on-site Florist at 601-944-0134.