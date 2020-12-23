A celebration of life for Shirley Ann Hyland has been scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020, at the Vicksburg City Auditorium at 2 p.m. Shirley will lie in repose at the auditorium from 1 p.m. until the hour of service.

Shirley was a 1974 graduate of Rosa A. Temple High School and a faithful member of Gospel Temple Baptist Church. Shirley was a loving, kind-hearted and devout Christian. She loved ushering at her church and greeting people.

She leaves to mourn her transitioning, Richard Hyland; her darling mother, Doreatha Calvin; four grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; four brothers; three sisters; and an abundance of other family members and friends.

She transitioned at Merit Health River Region on Dec. 21, 2020, at the age of 67. Services were provided by C J Williams Mortuary Services.

