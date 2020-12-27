Basketball roundup: Gators, Missy Gators, Vikings all stumble at JPS tournament

The Vicksburg Gators’ bid for a nearly perfect December came to an abrupt end on Saturday.

Jayme Mitchell Jr. scored a game-high 21 points, George Marshall added 15, and Forest Hill beat Vicksburg 62-54 in the opening game of the boys’ JPS Trustmark Holiday Basketball Showcase in Jackson.

Anthony Lumpkin Jr. scored 12 points to lead four Vicksburg players in double figures. Taylon Smith finished with 11 — nine of which came on three 3-pointers in the fourth quarter — while Sean Hardy and Jaden Williams had 10 apiece.

The Gators only scored six points in the second quarter, which allowed Forest Hill to take a double-digit lead it held through most of the second half.

Vicksburg (6-4) lost for the first time since Dec. 1, and had a five-game winning streak snapped. It still has one game left in this tournament, Monday at 2:30 p.m. against Murrah, before heading into its region schedule in January. Monday’s game will be played at Callaway High School. No fans are allowed to attend because of COVID-19 restrictions.

(G) Madison Central 56, Vicksburg 40

Kennedy Ransom had a double-double with 13 points and 11 rebounds to lead Madison Central past Vicksburg High in the girls’ JPS Trustmark Holiday Basketball Showcase.

Jaycelyn Russ scored a game-high 15 points for Madison Central on 7-of-11 shooting, and also had six rebounds and four steals. Aaliyah Mosley added 14 points.

Layla Carter led Vicksburg with 11 points and eight rebounds, but a second-half slump doomed the Missy Gators. After taking a 25-24 lead into halftime, they only scored five points in the third quarter to fall behind 46-30, and could not rally in the fourth. They shot 39.4 percent (13-for-33) for the game, and went just 2-for-11 at the free throw line.

Sha’Kora Knight added 11 points and six rebounds for the Missy Gators, while Ja’Na Colenburg finished with eight points. Destiny Sims had six points, seven rebounds and four steals.

The Missy Gators have two chances to rebound in the JPS tournament. They will face Murrah at 1 p.m. Monday at Kirksey Middle School in Jackson, and Forest Hill Tuesday at 1 p.m. at Callaway High School.

(B) Jim Hill 54, Warren Central 42, OT

Avante Griffin scored six of his 11 points in overtime, as Jim Hill took control and beat Warren Central in the boys’ JPS Trustmark Holiday Basketball Showcase.

The game was tied at 39 at the end of regulation, but Jim Hill outscored the Vikings 15-3 in the extra period. Griffin and Jacolbi Hampton combined to score 11 of the Tigers’ 15 points in overtime.

Hampton finished with 13 points in the game, and Cameron Madison scored 16.

Del’Jayvien Harried and Darlton Allen led Warren Central with 12 points apiece. Travis Williams scored eight.

Warren Central will finish the JPS tournament Monday at 2:30 p.m. against Lanier, at Kirksey Middle School in Jackson. No fans are allowed to attend because of COVID-19 restrictions.