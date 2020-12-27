Public records: Recent deeds, marriage licenses filed with Warren County

Public records for the period between Dec. 14 to Dec. 21

Warranty Deeds

• Ruby C. Ahner to Wanda Kay Foster, Section 2, Township 15 North, Range 4 East.

• David H. Bishop and Rochelle R. Bishop and Marcus Rushing and Cari Rushing, Section 10, Township 18 North, Range 2 East.

• Shawn Bradley to C & D Properties of Vicksburg LLC, Part of Lot 160, Vicksburg Proper Blocks I-65.

• Melissa Heart and Melissa Lee Morgan to Sy Quoc Phan and Lan Thi Cao, Lot 10, Treesdale Subdivision.

• Etta J. James to Fontane T. Caples, Lots 44 and 45, Benard Acres.

• Daniel Peter Chausse and Erin Leigh Chausse to Ann Christian Sweezer Rogers and Jeremiah D. Rogers, Lot 35, Belle Meade Subdivision No. 1.

• David Kirby Daily (Dailey) to Kevin Yates and Amanda Yates, Section 9, Township 14 North, Range 4 East.

• Colton Key and Kayla Key to Maris Doreen Gaona, Lot 7, Maywood Terrace No. 2.

• T & B Properties LLC to William V. Halpin Sr., East ½ of Lot 248, Square 44, Vicksburg Proper Blocks I-65.

• Noel S. Hass II and Melissa Hass to John M. Slaughter Jr., Lot 13, Hilldale Estates No. 2.

• Peggy B. Johnson to Joseph John Jansen III, Lots 32 and 33, Old River Estates.

• Freddie L. Jones to Brian K. Jones and Michael P. Jones, SE ¼ of Se ¼ of Section 9, Township 16 North, Range 5 East.

• Karen Kay Kavanaugh McDaniel to Colton Jade Key and Kayla Ann Key, Lots 113 and 115, Speeds Subdivision.

• William Larry Morson to Donna Kaye McBroom, SE ¼ of SE ¼ of NW ¼ of Section 14, Township 15 North, Range 4 East.

• Alice J. Smith to Alice J. Smith, Denetra Q. Taylor, Felicia D. McKay, Alicia Worthy, Section 12, Township 16 North, Range 4 East.

• Hugh L. Smith Jr. and Nona L. Smith to Lesha Seale, Section 12, Township 16 North, Range 5 East.

• John M. Slaughter Jr. to Kya K. Thomas, Section 27, Township 16 North, Range 3 East.

Deeds of Trust

• Jessica Ashley and Johnathan R. Ashley to Mutual Credit Union, Section 24, Township 15 North, Range 3 East.

• Edward A. Buckner IV and Megan S. Buckner to Bankplus, North ¼ of Section 7, Township 15 North, Range 5 East.

• James E. Bridges Jr. and Linda C. Bridges to Home Point Financial Corporation, Lots 229 and 230, Openwood Plantation No. 7.

• Frederick E. Camfield to Quicken Loans LLC, Lots 145-153, Marion Park No. 2 Block B.

• Sy Quoc and Lan Thi Cao to Regions Bank, Lot 10, Treesdale Subdivision.

• Robert C. Clingan and Joyce E. Clingan to Freedom Mortgage Corporation, Lot 25, Campus Martius Subdivision.

• Marcus Ruishing and Cari Rushing to Copiah Bank, Section 20, Township 18 North, Range 2 East.

• Michael Gates to Jan Hyland Daigre, Lots 87-93, Castle Hill Subdivision.

• Colton Jade Key and Kayla Ann Key to Fairway Independent Mortgage Corp., Lots 113 and 115, Speeds Subdivision.

• Marisa Doreen Gaona to Fairway Independent Mortgage Corp., Lot 7, Maywood Terrace No. 2.

• Leroy W. George and Jennifer S. George to Mutual Credit Union, ½ Western Part of Section 30, Township 15 North, Range 4 East.

• Goldies Express Inc. to Riverhills Bank, Section 30, Township 16 North, Range 3 East.

• William V. Halpin Sr. to Guaranty Bank and Trust Co., East ½ of Lot 248, Vicksburg Proper Blocks I-65.

• John D. Williams and Delores M. Williams to Home Bank, Section 7, Township 15 North, Range 4 East.

• Ronald C. Kinard Jr. to New Day Financial LLC, Lot 26, Oak Park Subdivision No. 1.

• Kya K. Thomas to Liberty Bank and Trust Co., Section 27, Township 16 North, Range 3 East.

• Marcus Lovette to Mutual Credit Union, Part of Lot 33 and 36, Harrisburg Subdivision.

• Pattie Myers Mullinax to Mutual Credit Union, Lot 21, Lake Forest Subdivision No. 1.

• Pattie R. Mullinax to Mutual Credit Union, Lot 21, Lake Forest Subdivision No. 1.

• Richard A. Price and Cynthia Price to Mutual Credit Union, Lot 22, Highlands Subdivision.

• Ronald S. Pownall Jr. and Jennifer K. Pownall to Mutual Credit Union, ¼ Southwest Part of Section 3, Township 14 North, Range 3 East.

• Ann Christian Sweezer Rogers and Jeremiah D. Rogers to Trustmark National Bank, Lot 35, Belle Meade Subdivision No. 1.

• Michael L. Thomas and Janet L. Winston Thomas to Trustmark National Bank, Lot 28, Lake Park Estates No. 6.

Marriage licenses

• Jaybus Jewel Price, 29, Vicksburg, to Morgan Lindy Poole, 28, Vicksburg.

• April Leeann Hart, 31, Vicksburg, to Sheyanne Elizabeth Friley, 19, Vicksburg.

• Hayden Gregory Pickering, 28, Vicksburg, to Lee Catherine Kurtz, 21, Vicksburg.

• Timothy Russell, 49, Vicksburg, to Linda Faye Ellison, 59, Vicksburg.