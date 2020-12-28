Short of goal: There’s still time to support Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign

The Salvation Army of Vicksburg’s annual Red Kettle Campaign finished short of its annual goal, but there is still time for residents to contribute to the missions supported by The Salvation Army.

The Red Kettle Campaign collected $40,411.93 this year, just over $10,000 shy of its $51,000 goal.

The annual campaign is the most significant annual campaign conducted by The Salvation Army of Vicksburg and supports its feeding and shelter programs throughout the year.

But though the ringing bells have been silenced and the red kettles returned to storage, it does not mean the chance to give has gone away. Donations to the campaign can be made online through the end of the year at SalArmyALMKettle.org.

“We are so thankful for all who contributed to The Salvation Army this Christmas. We did not reach our goal, however, it is never too late to give back to your community,” said Maj. Janna Torgerson, The Salvation Army of Vicksburg Corps Officer. “We ask that you make your tax-deductible donation before midnight on Dec. 31 to help make the new year a success for our neighbors in need. We were all negatively impacted in 2020 by COVID-19 and want to ensure that we are making 2021 the best that we can for those who come to The Salvation Army for help.”

For more information on Red Kettle Season and how The Salvation Army is serving in Vicksburg, call 601-456-4444.