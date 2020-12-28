Trophy Case: Kinley Lott

FIRST BUCK: Kinley Lott, a seventh-grader at St. Aloysius, killed her first buck on Dec. 20. The 8-point buck had a 17-inch spread. Kinley is the daughter of Brian and Brooke Lott.

•

The Vicksburg Post invites its readers to submit their hunting photos. Please email them to sports@vicksburgpost.com and include the names of those pictured, the date and location of the hunt, the size of the animal, and any other interesting details about the hunt. Pictures with an excess amount of blood and gore will not be published.

