Readers choose Chaney as Vicksburg’s best dentist once again

For nearly a decade — and likely far longer — Dr. Martin Chaney has been considered among the best dentists in Vicksburg and beloved by his patients. That was validated once again recently when Chaney was named Best Dentist in The Vicksburg Post’s annual Reader’s Choice Awards.

It marks the eighth year in a row Chaney has earned that recognition.

“I’m humbled and honored, but half of that should go to my staff,” Chaney said.

Chaney said it is the relationships he and his staff have with their patients that makes his practice so special. Part of what he loves is treating the family members of people who were once his very first patients.

“I get to see generations,” he said. “Generations of families come through.”

Growing up in Vicksburg, Chaney never considered practicing anywhere else. After completing dental school at the University of Mississippi Medical Center, he returned to his hometown and started his own practice.

He experienced immediate support from those in his hometown with the opening of Chaney Dental. Chaney’s high school football coach was among the first group of patients.

Nearly four decades later, he is more connected to his community than ever. Getting to know patients is a part of being in the dental profession, and Chaney considers this his favorite part of his career. He describes dentistry as being similar to counseling.

“People tend to open up to their dentist,” he said.

Even when he has tools in a patient’s mouth, he makes a point to stop and listen to what they have to say.

Chaney has found a way for his impact to extend far beyond the community of Vicksburg. Since dental school, mission trips have provided him a way to give back to the career that would later provide him with so much.

During a normal year, he would travel to either Jamaica, Honduras or Nicaragua. He is able to provide dental care to those who desperately need it.

“It’s mostly extracting teeth. Pain is a way of life for them,” he said. “We have it so good in this country.”