December 29, 2020

Ricky Chiplin

By Staff Reports

Published 1:10 pm Tuesday, December 29, 2020

Ricky Chiplin, a Vicksburg resident, passed away Monday, Dec. 28, 2020, at Merit Health River Region Medical Center following a brief illness. He was 61.

He was a graduate of Vicksburg High School class of 1977. He had worked as a truck driver and had been a member of the  Stringer Lodge No. 1 F&AM Masonic Lodge and was a member of the Mount Carmel M.B. Church.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Corrie Lee Chiplin, 

He is survived by his wife, Lena Powell Chiplin of Green Acres, Fla.; his father, Thomas J. Chiplin Sr. of Vicksburg; brothers, Bobby Chiplin, Charles Anthony Chiplin, Derrick Chiplin and Calvin Bailey all of Vicksburg; sisters, Denise Chambers and Rev. June Chiplin Thomas both of Vicksburg, and Tangela Chiplin of Texas; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and others.

