December 29, 2020

Deshawn Xavien Douglas

Vicksburg teen arrested in connection to deadly shooting in Brandon

By John Surratt

Published 12:18 pm Tuesday, December 29, 2020

A man who was at the center of a manhunt in Rankin County has been arrested after he shot a man multiple times in a dispute.

The shooting occurred Monday afternoon on Brendalwood Lane near the Ross Barnett Reservoir in Brandon.

Deputies from the Rankin County Sheriff’s Office arrested Deshawn Xavien Douglas, 18, at the nearby Regions Bank without incident, a few hours after a manhunt to find him began. Douglas is accused of shooting Christopher Miln, 54, four times. Miln was taken to University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson, where he later died. An autopsy has been ordered.

According to Rankin County officials, Douglas lists a Brandon address but is a native of Vicksburg. Douglas graduated from Vicksburg High School in May.

Douglas is expected to make his initial court appearance Tuesday afternoon.

