Willie Brown
Mr. Willie Brown passed away on Dec. 23, 2020, at his home surrounded by his family.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, Jan. 2, 2020, at 10 a.m. at the Vicksburg City Auditorium. Burial will follow at Greenlawn Gardens Cemetery under the direction of Lakeview Memorial Funeral Home.
Visitation will be Friday, Jan. 1, 2021, from 1 until 6 p.m. at Lakeview Memorial Funeral Home.
