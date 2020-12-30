Eugene Jackson
Mr. Eugene Jackson passed away on Dec. 27, 2020, at his home. He was 69.
Funeral services will be held Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Lakeview Memorial Funeral Home with Dr. Leonard Walker officiating. Burial will follow at Cedar Hill Cemetery under the direction of Lakeview Memorial Funeral Home.
Visitation will be held Monday, Jan. 4, 2020, from 1 until 5 p.m. at Lakeview Memorial Funeral Home.
