Mr. Rogers Brooks passed away on Dec. 28, 2020, at his home surrounded by his family.

Funeral services will be Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, at 2 p.m. at Vicksburg City Auditorium with Pastor Trollars Moore officiating.

Burial will follow at Cedar Hill Cemetery under the direction of Lakeview Memorial Funeral Home.

Visitation will be held Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, from 1 until 5 p.m. at Lakeview Memorial Funeral Home.