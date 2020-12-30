Vicksburg man charged with kidnapping estranged wife

A Vicksburg man is in custody and charged with kidnapping his estranged wife during an argument at Whataburger Tuesday.

During his initial court appearance Wednesday, Christopher Michael Hayes, 33, received a $100,000 bond from Municipal Judge Allen Derivaux Jr. Hayes’ case was also bound over to the grand jury.

According to reports from the Vicksburg Police Department, officers responding to a call from Whataburger, 3402 Hall’s Ferry Road, Tuesday afternoon were told that a woman, wearing an orange top, had been kidnapped by a man driving an older model black Ford F-150 pickup.

The truck was later stopped on East Clay Street near Wendy’s. The woman was uninjured and Hayes, the driver of the truck, was arrested.

The case remains under investigation.

