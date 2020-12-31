Richard Earl Smith passed away on Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, at the age of 81.

Richard was born in Vicksburg on June 23, 1939, the son of James and Ruby Jewel Hensley Smith.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Frank Smith, Bill Smith and Wayne Smith; and his sister, Linda Hull.

He is survived by his wife, Jeanette Vance Smith; son, Ricky Smith (Lisa); brothers, Joe Smith (Carolyn) and Charles Smith (Billie Sue); sister, Catherine Hollowell (Bob); grandchild, Zoey Smith; and sisters-in-law, Gayla Smith and Frances Smith.

A private graveside service was held Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020, at 11 a.m. under the direction of Glenwood Funeral Home. Rev. Roger Cresswell officiated the service.