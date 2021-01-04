Video: Jackson Police vow more arrests in interstate drag racing

JACKSON — One teenager has turned himself in and other arrests are expected in connection to a late Friday night drag race that blocked Interstate 55 in Jackson.

The video of the drag race, which blocked the interstate near the Lakeland Drive exit, went viral over the weekend sparking backlash from the community and Jackson city officials.

In addition to the vehicles racing and performing doughnuts in the interstate, spectators are seen videoing the incident with their phones and becoming dangerously close to the cars.

According to reports from Jackson media outlets, Jackson Police Chief James Davis said the video will lead to multiple arrests.

“You have jeopardized the lives of many people. It could have been a lot worse than what it was,” Davis said during a Monday press conference. “We will not tolerate it. That’s why we’ve increased patrols. It is dangerous to society to think you can shut down a major interstate.”

In comments made Monday, Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba said the Jackson Police Department would be expanding its coverage of interstates within the city limits.