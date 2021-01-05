William Bradford “Bill” Fenwick entered the Church Triumph on Jan. 3, 2021. Bill passed away at the Baptist Hospital, Jackson. He was 84.

Bill was born in Vicksburg to George Bradford Fenwick and Margaret Ellard Fenwick. He lived most of his life in Vicksburg. Bill graduated from Carr Central High School in 1954, where he excelled in many sports. He then attended the University of Texas at Austin where he received a degree in civil engineering. He met and married his wife, Dorothy Ann Chew, while attending the University of Texas.

Bill worked and retired from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Waterways Experiment Station, Vicksburg. He was a registered professional engineer. Following that career, he enjoyed cabinet building and remodeling of homes. Fishing and hunting were always a big part of his life.

Bill was predeceased by his parents and his brother, Dr. John Brett Fenwick, San Carlos, Calif.

Bill is survived by his wife of 63 years, Dorothy; his children, John Bradford Fenwick, Cambridge, Md., Patricia Aleene Skrobarczyk (Peter), Houston, Texas and Tracy Ann Portwood (Jeff) Lufkin, Texas; his grandchildren Shelby Ann Portwood, Dallas, Texas, John William Portwood, Dallas, Texas, Andrew Bradford Skrobarczyk (Jill), Hockley, Texas, and Lauren Elise Skrobarczyk, Houston, Texas; his sister Patricia Fenwick Sterritt (Bill), Elizabeth City, N.C; and a nephew, Dr. Brooks Bradford Sterritt, Victoria, Texas.

Bill was a life-long member of the First Presbyterian Church. A private family service will be held with Rev. Tim Brown officiating. Glenwood Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Memorials may be made to the First Presbyterian Church, 1501 Cherry St., Vicksburg, MS 39180 or Mississippi Animal Rescue League, 5221 Greenway Drive Extension, Jackson, MS 39204.