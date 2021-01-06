Crime reports: Police respond to mischief, burglary

The Vicksburg Police Department is investigating a home burglary on Pauline Drive that took place early Tuesday.

At 4:49 a.m., officers responded to a residence on Pauline Drive in reference to a burglary. The resident reported someone gained entry through a bedroom window and stole a 55-inch Mitsubishi television, a 48-inch Mitsubishi television and two Macintosh laptops.

In another report, officers responded to an address on YMCA Place Tuesday morning in reference to malicious mischief.

The complainant reported someone damaged two company vehicles by punching holes into the gas tanks to steal gasoline. The estimated cost of for repairs totaled $2,500.