January 6, 2021

  • 61°

Earl Howard Teeter Jr.

By Staff Reports

Published 12:18 pm Wednesday, January 6, 2021

Earl Howard Teeter Jr., age 78, passed away from natural causes at his home in Hyattsville, Md. on Dec. 22, 2020.

Earl was born on Feb. 14, 1942, to Earl H. Teeter Sr. and Dorothy (Rodgers) Teeter in Vicksburg. He was preceded in death by his parents and is survived by his sister, Ellen E.; brother, Robert W.; and wife, Rebecca L. (Pollock).

Go to www.gaschs.com/obituary/Earl-TeeterJr for a full obituary.

Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Vicksburg

  • Latest Sports

  • Polls

    Which social media outlet to do you use the most?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Lifestyles