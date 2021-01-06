National Weather Service: Warren County ‘could’ see snow late Sunday or Monday

There is a possibility people in some parts of Warren County could see snow Sunday night or early Monday.

“It looks like there could be a bit of a mixture of rain and snow — or snow — Sunday night into Monday right now, that’s what we have in the forecast,” Joanne Culin, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service Office in Jackson, said. Lows Sunday night are predicted to be near freezing.

Culin said the potential precipitation is part of a low-pressure system developing in the Gulf of Mexico and combining with colder air moving through the area.

The wet weather is expected to begin Sunday evening and continue into Sunday night, and any snow could stay on the ground, depending on the temperature and how much snow falls in the area.

Warren County Emergency Director John Elfer said no hazardous driving conditions are expected “but I’m going to keep my eye on it.” He said the forecast calls for a 30 percent chance of precipitation with the low 29-32 degrees, adding he did not expect to see any accumulation here.

“Depending on which (weather) model you use, people may see some flurries. But it (the system) may go further south or it could stay north,” Elfer said.

