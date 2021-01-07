Crime reports: Police respond to multiple auto burglaries, thefts

Wednesday, officers with the Vicksburg Police Department responded to multiple calls for auto burglary and one call for a stolen vehicle from a Vicksburg apartment complex.

• On Wednesday, at 6:33 a.m., officers responded to a residence on Willow Drive in reference to an auto burglary. The victim reported a .22 caliber pistol was stolen from the inside door pocket of a 2018 Dodge Ram.

• On Wednesday, at 7:59 a.m., officers responded to a residence on Cairo Drive in reference to an auto burglary. The victim reported a Taurus .40 caliber handgun, a black Polo wallet and $150 cash were stolen from a 2011 Toyota Camry.

• On Wednesday, at 8:35 a.m., officers responded to Bradford Ridge Apartments, 310 Cain Ridge Road, in reference to an auto theft. The victim reported a black 2015 Ford Mustang was stolen from in the complex parking lot.

• On Wednesday, at 9:14 a.m., officers responded to Bradford Ridge Apartments, 310 Cain Ridge Road, in reference to an auto burglary. The victim reported a Ruger 9mm handgun, a Katie Spade purse, and a silver wallet were stolen from a 2016 Nissan Rogue.

• On Wednesday, at 1:01 p.m., officers responded to an address on King Drive in reference to an auto burglary. The victim stated $40 cash was stolen from the center console area of a Chevrolet Equinox.