JoAnn Busby Mathis
Funeral services celebrating the life of JoAnn Mathis, age 71, will be held Friday, Jan. 8, 2021.
Visitation will be from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Crothers-Glenwood Funeral Home in Tallulah, La., followed by a graveside funeral service with burial at 2 p.m. at Memorial Park Cemetery in Tallulah.
Bro. Jason Lupo will officiate under the direction of Crothers-Glenwood Funeral Home.
Mathis died Jan. 3, 2021.
