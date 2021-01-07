Ronzo Atkins
HOLLANDALE — Graveside services for Mr. Ronzo Atkins, 68, will be Sunday, Jan. 20, 2021, at noon at Caney Cemetery in Delta City. Pastor Francis Jordon will be officiating.
Services are under the direction of Walker Funeral Home, Rolling Fork.
Mr. Atkins died Jan. 3, 2021, at South Georgia Medical Center in Valdosta, Ga.
