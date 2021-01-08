Economic leaders announce funding for completing MCITy secured

The Vicksburg Warren Economic Development Foundation announced Friday that the Vicksburg Warren Economic Development Foundation and its partner investors, led by Tim Cantwell of Newbreak Management, have secured the needed financing to complete the Mississippi Center for Information and Technology project no later than December.

The facility is named in honor of the late U.S. Sen. Thad Cochran.

This partnership, through a combination of conventional financing through BancorpSouth and Historic and New Market Tax Credits, closed the financing gap needed to complete the project, which was started in 2019. The project was supported by the Mississippi Legislature, which allocated $8.9 million of the expected $18.2 million project estimate.

Mark T. Buys, Chairman of the Vicksburg Warren County Economic Development Foundation (EDF) stated,

“I am pleased to announce that the financing of MCITy has been consummated,” Mark Busy, chairman of the Foundation. “MCITy is at the core of a new economic model for our region and for the S\state, and we are proud that Vicksburg is leading the way in capitalizing on Mississippi’s research and development assets to create high paying jobs for our communities.”

MCITy will be a technology and innovation space where ERDCWERX — a Partnership Intermediary Agency of the U.S. Army Engineer Research and Development Center — will support ERDC’s tech transfer goals and programs. In addition, MCITy will also become home to the offices of the Vicksburg Warren Economic Development Partnership, which includes the Chamber of Commerce, the Warren County Port Commission and the EDF. Other innovation-oriented tenants are expected to be announced in the coming months.

MCITy began as part of the vision Cochran had for Mississippi as a state that would fully capitalize on tech transfer and federal contracting opportunities to create high paying jobs and benefit small and medium-sized companies. For the past several years, leaders representing the Vicksburg, Warren County, ERDC and economic development, have worked to develop that idea into the MCITy.

A key component of that concept was the creation of organizations like ERDCWERX that could help federal research entities to be more efficient at doing tech transfer and innovation. These entities would need adequate space in an environment that promotes innovation and allows for constant interaction and cooperation with other public and private research entities and companies, as well as economic and governmental partners in the region.

MCITy will be that space where all the right elements will come together to make this vision a reality for the benefit of all Mississippians.

“This crucial step guarantees that MCITy will become a reality,” Mayor George Flaggs Jr. said. “This is a once in a generation project and I am proud of the coalition of leaders at the federal, state and local level that have come together to make this project a reality right here in Vicksburg.”

Margaret Gilmer, incoming chairwoman of the EDF concluded,

“This project was highlighted in our strategic plan as the most consequential project for the region,” Margaret Gilmer, incoming chairwoman of the EDF, said. “We are thankful for all the EDF members that through their investment in EDF are helping make this project a reality and also, it must be said, that this project could not have gotten to where it is without the leadership and financial support of Mayor Flaggs, and Alderman Monsour and Mayfield, who understood the vision for this project and the benefits of partnering with the EDF to make it a reality.”