Gators beat Jim Hill in overtime shootout

Vicksburg High’s boys’ soccer team worked hard for its first region victory.

Keveon Smith had a goal and an assist, Christopher Williams also scored a goal, and the Gators beat Jim Hill in an overtime shootut Thursday.

Zachary Stokes also had an assist for Vicksburg (6-4-1, 1-0 Region 4-5A).

After two scoreless overtime periods failed to break a 2-2 tie, the game went to a penalty kick shootout. Each team scored on three of its five PKs, which extended the shootout.

Williams scored for the Gators and Sha’Kori Regan made a save on Jim Hill’s next shot to give the Gators the win.

Williams, Stokes and Alex Burundo scored for the Gators during the shootout. Regan made three saves against six penalty kicks.