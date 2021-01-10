No school Monday for VWSD, Porter’s Chapel Academy

Students in Warren County are getting a snow day.

The Vicksburg Warren School District announced that all of its schools and offices will be closed on Monday because of an approaching winter storm that is expected to dump as much as 3 to 4 inches of snow on parts of Central Mississippi.

No meals will be delivered Monday, the district also announced. In addition, the closure means all extracurricular activities will be canceled or postponed.

Porter’s Chapel Academy also announced its school and daycare will be closed on Monday.

Officials at Vicksburg Catholic School said early Sunday afternoon that they were waiting to make a decision.

Snow is expected to start falling late Sunday evening and continue through mid-morning Monday. Some areas of Warren County could possibly get higher amounts of snow and conditions could also affect travel. Power outages are possible, according to the National Weather Service.