Warren County schools announce plans ahead of winter storm

Most of Warren County’s students are getting a snow day.

The Vicksburg Warren School District and Porter’s Chapel Academy both announced they will close their schools on Monday, while Vicksburg Catholic School will go to distance learning as a winter storm approaches Mississippi.

The VWSD will close all of its schools and offices, and no meals will be delivered. In addition, the closure means all extracurricular activities will be canceled or postponed. Schools are expected to reopen on a regular schedule Tuesday morning.

Porter’s Chapel Academy head of school Chris Williams said the school and daycare will be closed on Monday. All after school activities are also canceled.

Vicksburg Catholic School will not have in-person classes, but will use distance learning. Students in Pre-K through second grade should complete their assigned packets given out on Friday. Students in third through 12th grade should log on to LMS.

VCS students will return to campus on Tuesday.

Snow is expected to start falling late Sunday evening and continue through mid-morning Monday. Some areas of Warren County could possibly get higher amounts of snow — as much as four inches in some places — and conditions could also affect travel. Power outages are possible, according to the National Weather Service.