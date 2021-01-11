Martha A. Friley
Martha A. Friley, 74, a lifelong resident of Vicksburg passed away Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021.
She is preceded in death by her loving husband of 57 years, Robert Friley III; her parents, William Gordon and Mary Ethel Lewis; her brother, William Howard Lewis; and daughter, Robin.
She is survived by her two sons, Randy (Rennae) and Todd; grandchildren, James Friley (Annette), Jennifer Friley, Jessica McDaniel (Ryan), Nicolas Friley, Zachary Friley (Brittany), Sarah Friley and Robert Isaiah Friley; her great-grandchildren, Noah, Jayson, Lincoln, Mason, TJ, Cassidy and Wyatt; her sister and brother, Louise Roland (Johnny), Brenda Parks (Bryant), Dennis Lewis (Cindy), Tammy Markham (James) and Lisa King (Rex); numerous nieces and nephews; and her best friend of over 50 years, Dianne Wilder.
Honorary pallbearers will be James Friley, Nicolas Friley, Zachary Friley, Robert Friley, Noah Friley and Jayson Friley.
Luster ‘Red Boy’ Lawrence
Mr. Luster “Red Boy” Lawrence departed from this earthly life on Jan. 5, 2021, at Merit Health River Region from... read more