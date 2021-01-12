January 12, 2021

  • 34°

Ida Lewis Wright

By Staff Reports

Published 2:58 pm Tuesday, January 12, 2021

A graveside service has been scheduled for Ida Lewis Wright for Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, at Mount Zion Baptist Church Cemetery, Redwood at noon.

Visitation will be at CJ Williams Mortuary Services on Friday, Jan. 15, 2021, from 5 to 6 p.m.

Ida retired from the Vicksburg Warren School District Transportation Department in May 2020.

She leaves to mourn her transitioning, one daughter, Shanna Wright; her mother, Lela Ragan Lewis; four grandchildren, Patrica Ashmore, Harmony Wright, Janiya Powe and Chance Stewart; three brothers; three sisters; a host of other family members and friends.

Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Vicksburg

  • Latest Sports

  • Polls

    Do you agree with President Trump’s plan to not attend the inauguration ceremonies for President-elect Biden?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Lifestyles