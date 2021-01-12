January 12, 2021

  • 36°
Oscar Christopher McNeil

Vicksburg man, one of state’s 10 most wanted, in custody

By John Surratt

Published 2:17 pm Tuesday, January 12, 2021

A Vicksburg man on the Mississippi Department of Public Safety’s 10 most wanted list is back in jail.

According to Warren County Sheriff’s Office reports, Oscar Christopher McNeil turned himself in at the Warren County Sheriff’s office Tuesday to Sheriff Martin Pace and Deputy Sgt. Jesse Tilley.

McNeil, 34, was wanted by Jefferson County authorities on warrants charging him with armed robbery and aggravated assault that occurred in 2018. The warrants accuse him of robbing a man at knifepoint and then stabbing him in the neck. He fled after the stabbing. McNeil also faces a Warren County charge of sale of cocaine, Pace said.

McNeil was being held without bond in the Warren County Jail awaiting a return to Jefferson County. He will be tried on the cocaine charge after his case in Jefferson County is tried.

According to sheriff’s office reports, a local minister called the sheriff’s office Tuesday night and said he had a young man who was wanted for a crime and wanted to turn himself in.

“Accompanied by a family member and his pastor, he turned himself into me and Sgt. Tilley in the parking lot of the sheriff’s office Tuesday night,” Pace said.

McNeil’s arrest came almost one week after his name and picture were published as part of a Mississippi Department of Public Safety press release on the state’s 10 most wanted fugitives.

About John Surratt

John Surratt is a graduate of Louisiana State University with a degree in general studies. He has worked as an editor, reporter and photographer for newspapers in Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama. He has been a member of The Vicksburg Post staff since 2011 and covers city government. He and his wife attend St. Paul Catholic Church and he is a member of the Port City Kiwanis Club.

email author More by John
Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Vicksburg

  • Latest Sports

  • Polls

    Do you agree with President Trump’s plan to not attend the inauguration ceremonies for President-elect Biden?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Lifestyles