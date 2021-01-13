No more appointments: State’s vaccine supply fully committed

A day after expanding the criteria for those eligible to get their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, the state has now suspended appointments. The state announced that every dose currently in stock is “tied to an actual vaccination.”

Those wanting to register for an appointment must now wait weeks before the state receives another shipment of the vaccine, which is not expected until mid-February.

“The Mississippi State Department of Health hopes to receive a large shipment of vaccine in mid-February that should help put additional shots in people’s arms. We understand the frustration brought on by this sudden change of plans. We will certainly keep all Mississippians updated regarding additional vaccine,” the Mississippi State Department of Health said in a statement posted on its website Wednesday evening.

Tuesday, Gov. Tate Reeves and state health officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs lamented the speed at which vaccines had been administered and expanded the criteria to those eligible to get a vaccine to those 65 and older.

Reeves received his first dose of the vaccine Wednesday during a Facebook Live broadcast.

In recent days, the state’s website and scheduling systems were overwhelmed with residents trying to schedule appointments to get a vaccine.

“Neither the county health department drive-through sites, nor the UMMC vaccine scheduling website was designed to accommodate the monumental surge we are currently experiencing,” the health department said. “At this time, we have no additional vaccine, and every appointment is tied to an actual vaccination.”

