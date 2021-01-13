January 13, 2021

Trophy Case: Grayson Boler

By Staff Reports

Published 7:55 am Wednesday, January 13, 2021

Grayson Boler killed this doe while hunting in Yazoo County on Jan. 9. Grayson is 7 years old and a first-grade student at Bowmar Elementary.

The Vicksburg Post invites its readers to submit their hunting photos. Pleast email them to sports@vicksburgpost.com and include the name of the hunter and those pictured, the date and location of the hunt, the size of the animal, and any interesting details about the hunt. Photos with an excess amount of blood and gore will not be published.

