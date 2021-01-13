January 13, 2021

Published 7:45 am Wednesday, January 13, 2021

Former Millsaps College defensive lineman Casey Younger, a Vicksburg native, was named to the Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference’s 30th anniversary football team.

Younger played at Millsaps from 2004-07. He was a two-time first team All-SCAC selection, and the SCAC Co-Defensive Player of the Year in 2007. He is now an attorney working in Jackson.

