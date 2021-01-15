A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date for Mr. Clifton “Jack” Ramsey Sr., 90, of Hattiesburg, formerly of Vicksburg.

Mr.Ramsey passed away Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021, at Merit Health Wesley.

He was a U.S. Navy Veteran of the Korean War.

He spent his career in real estate and insurance in Vicksburg and the Mississippi Gulf Coast and came to Hattiesburg in 2005 after Hurricane Katrina. He was a member of Heritage United Methodist Church, involved with the early Miss Mississippi Pageants while president of the Vicksburg Chapter Jaycees, director of Habitat for Humanity in Jackson for five years and very active in Mississippi Methodist Cursillo.

He was preceded in death by his wife Carolyn Ramsey, and his parents, C.C. and Lucy Ramsey.

Mr. Ramsey is survived by two sons, Clifton “Jay” Ramsey, Jr. (Vivian) of Gulfport and Key Ramsey (Rose) of Madison; one daughter, Lisa Langford (Charlie) of Vicksburg; one sister, Janet Ramsey Barnett of Augusta, Ga.; three grandchildren, Joel Langford (Colby), Chaz Ramsey (Thierry), and Chandler Ramsey (Dani) and three great-grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to the Edwards Street Fellowship.

Hulett-Winstead Funeral Home in Hattiesburg is in charge of arrangements.

