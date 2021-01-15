January 15, 2021

Teen sought in shooting incident

By John Surratt

Published 6:48 pm Friday, January 15, 2021

Vicksburg police are looking for a teenager wanted in connection with a Thursday incident in which shots were fired at a car in the 2100 block of Oak Street.

Kentavious Ford, 17, is accused of shooting at a 2006 Ford Taurus in which an ex-girlfriend was a passenger, hitting it twice in the rear. None of the three occupants were injured.

Ford is being sought on warrants for shooting into an occupied vehicle and attempted aggravated assault.

Anyone with information concerning his whereabouts is asked to contact the Vicksburg Police Department at 601-636-2511 or Crime Stoppers at 800-355-8477 (800-355-TIPS).

In other cases:

• Vicksburg police serving a search warrant at a home on Taylor Street early Friday morning arrested a Vicksburg man on charges of one count of sale of cocaine, possession of cocaine and one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Municipal Judge Angela Carpenter set bond for Alonzo Curtis, 39, at $35,000 during an initial appearance in Municipal Court. He was later released on bond, jail records show.

The search warrant was the result of an investigation into illegal drug sales in the Kings community. Cocaine, marijuana, cash and two firearms were confiscated as evidence at the scene.

• A Vicksburg woman is charged with felony malicious mischief after vandalizing a car. Jermerica Moore, 21, is accused of damaging a car parked at the Red Roof Inn, 20 Orme Drive, in August.

She was released on a recognizance bond by Municipal Judge Angela Carpenter.

• Two rifles were reported taken about 3:14 pm. Thursday from a 2020 Ford F-150 parked in the 1800 block of Edna Drive.

• A .22-caliber handgun and a wallet containing $80 were reported taken about 3:37 p.m. Thursday from the glove compartment of a 2015 Ford F-150.

 

