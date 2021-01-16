Crime report: arrest made after traffic stop

A Vicksburg man was arrested Friday night on of one count of possession of methamphetamine and one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Michael Dakota Spelich, 23, was arrested at 9:40 p.m. Friday during a traffic stop on Iowa Boulevard by officers investigating complaints of a white man in a white 2008 Ford Edge following another vehicle and pointing a handgun at its occupants.

Officers found a Taurus .40-caliber handgun and a quantity of methamphetamine in a search of Spelich’s car during the traffic stop.

He was being held in the Warren County Jail Saturday in lieu of $20,000 bond.