Funeral services for Doris Marcelle Burks will be Tuesday, Jan. 19, at 1 p.m. at Emmanuel M.B.; Church, 1109 Cooper Road Jackson, with the Rev. Richard Horton officiating.

Interment will follow at Cedar Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be Monday from 6 to 7 p.m. at Jefferson Funeral Home with strict social guidelines enforced and facial covering inside the building.

Doris Marcelle Burks passed away Wednesday, Jan. 13, at St. Dominic Hospital following a brief illness. She was 60.

She worked as a cook and was a member of Emmanuel M.B. Church.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Joe and Sarah Lee Howard Hicks Sr.