Nathan Watson, III a Vicksburg resident, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 14 in his home following a sudden illness. He was 68. He had worked for the MAT Sinking Unit. A memorial service is to be held on Thursday, Jan. 21 in the Chapel of W. H. Jefferson Funeral Home at 5 p.m.

Nathan Watson was preceded in death by his parents Nathan and Mable Morgan Watson, Jr. and his brother Michael Watson.

He is survived by his two brothers, Joseph Watson of Vicksburg and Kenneth Watson of Natchez; and his four sisters Connie Smith, Nina Jackson, Rosie Lee Bridgeman and Janie Watson, all of Jackson.