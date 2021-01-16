Photo Gallery: Chill in the Hills 2021

Approximately 100 people competed in the 13th annual Chill in the Hills 10K run and 5K race walk on Saturday. The race started and ended at Martin’s at Midtown, 1101 Belmont St., and followed a course through downtown Vicksburg.

Ryan Crandall of Madison repeated as the overall 10K champion, while 12-year-old Hendrix Eldridge of Mound, La., won the women’s title. Larry Robinson and Sonja Dufrene were the men’s and women’s champions in the 5K race walk, while siblings Noah and Patty Lewis finished first and second in the 1-mile fun run.

The Chill in the Hills is a fundraiser for Grace Christian Counseling. The organization provides low-cost counseling services for residents of Mississippi and Louisiana.

