January 16, 2021

  • 39°

Victoria Caldwell Thomas

By John Surratt

Published 6:25 pm Saturday, January 16, 2021
Graveside services for Victoria Caldwell Thomas will be Saturday Jan. 23 at 11 a.m. at Cedar Hill Cemetery under the direction of W. H. Jefferson Funeral Home with the Rev. Reginald Walker officiating .

Victoria Thomas passed away Monday Jan. 11 at her home following a brief illness.  She was 69.  She was a retired registered nurse and member of Word of Faith Church.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Jonas and Helen P. Caldwell. Sr.; her son, Wakili Davis; her brother, Clarence Caldwell; and her sisters, Rosie Caldwell Shelby, Rosa Lee Miller, Katie Cooksey, Rebecca Pierce and Janie Dishmon,
She is survived by her brother, Jones Caldwell of Vicksburg;  her sisters, Minnie Nelson of Buffalo, N.Y., Helen Caldwell of Vicksburg and Dan Ethel Lathon of Merryville, Ind.; and 2 grandchildren.

About John Surratt

John Surratt is a graduate of Louisiana State University with a degree in general studies. He has worked as an editor, reporter and photographer for newspapers in Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama. He has been a member of The Vicksburg Post staff since 2011 and covers city government. He and his wife attend St. Paul Catholic Church and he is a member of the Port City Kiwanis Club.

email author More by John
Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Vicksburg

  • Latest Sports

  • Polls

    What issue will be the main focus for you in the upcoming municipal elections in Vicksburg?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Lifestyles