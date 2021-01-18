January 18, 2021

  • 63°
Maxine Graham and DeWayne Graham fill sacks with sweet potatoes, Saturday at the First Baptist Church Vicksburg parking lot. Sweet potato giveaways were held throughout the county, with FBCV being one of the several sites where 44,000 pounds of the vegetables were given away to the community. (Terri Cowart Frazier/The Vicksburg Post)

Yes, yam! Vicksburg residents take advantage of sweet potato giveaway

By Terri Cowart Frazier

Published 3:53 pm Monday, January 18, 2021

Dinner tables all across Warren County will be filled with dozens of different takes on sweet potato dishes this week.

The United Way of West Central Mississippi coordinated with with Extra Table, a non-profit organization that provides food pantries and soup kitchens with healthy food, to give away a literal truckload — 44,000 pounds in all — of sweet potatoes to Warren County residents over the weekend.

Extra Table had received more sweet potatoes than they could use in a timely fashion, District 5 Supervisor, Kelle Barfield said. In an effort to not waste food and get it into the hands of people who need it, the potatoes were brought to Vicksburg,

On Friday an 18-wheeler pulled into Vicksburg loaded down with 44,000 pounds of sweet potatoes. The potatoes were then divided and distributed to different community groups who set up sites around town where anyone was welcome to root for the vegetables.

Following the 18-wheeler’s arrival in the River City, Winky Freeman, who is a member at First Baptist Church Vicksburg, said he, along with other locals lined up in their trucks for the sweet potatoes.

On Saturday, Freeman brought his thousand-pound load of potatoes to the FBCV church parking lot, where he said he had had quite a few folks come by to get them.

“All 44,000 were spoken for,” Freeman said.

Maxine Graham, who was at FBCV to take advantage of the free sweet potatoes, said a friend  told her about the giveaway.

As Graham was putting potatoes in her bag, she shared that candied yams are her favorite sweet potato dish. And when asked if she had a particular recipe she goes by, she said, “I just make it up as I go.”

On Monday, a drive-thru sweet potato giveaway site was set up at the Vicksburg Community Garden located off U.S. 61 South.

The Warren County Supervisors also had sweet potatoes available on Monday, at a site on Lee Road and at the Culkin Fire Station.

While tasty, sweet potatoes are also nutritious and loaded with vitamins.

Sweet potatoes can help prevent Vitamin A deficiency, help manage diabetes and stress levels. They contain anti-inflammatory activity, help protect, prevent and manage cancer, are good for digestion and can help regulate blood pressure, just to name a few. They can be prepared dozens of ways and are a popular side dish, particularly with holiday meals.

 

 

 

 

 

 

About Terri Cowart Frazier

Terri Frazier was born in Cleveland. Shortly afterward, the family moved to Vicksburg. She is a part-time reporter at The Vicksburg Post and is the editor of the Vicksburg Living Magazine, which has been awarded First Place by the Mississippi Press Association. She has also been the recipient of a First Place award in the MPA’s Better Newspaper Contest’s editorial division for the “Best Feature Story.”

Terri graduated from Warren Central High School and Mississippi State University where she received a bachelor’s degree in communications with an emphasis in public relations.

Prior to coming to work at The Post a little more than 10 years ago, she did some freelancing at the Jackson Free Press. But for most of her life, she enjoyed being a full-time stay at home mom.

Terri is a member of the Crawford Street United Methodist Church. She is a lifetime member of the Vicksburg Junior Auxiliary and is a past member of the Sampler Antique Club and Town and Country Garden Club. She is married to Dr. Walter Frazier.

“From staying informed with local governmental issues to hearing the stories of its people, a hometown newspaper is vital to a community. I have felt privileged to be part of a dedicated team at The Post throughout my tenure and hope that with theirs and with local support, I will be able to continue to grow and hone in on my skills as I help share the stories in Vicksburg. When asked what I like most about my job, my answer is always ‘the people.’

email author More by Terri Cowart
Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Vicksburg

  • Latest Sports

  • Polls

    What issue will be the main focus for you in the upcoming municipal elections in Vicksburg?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Lifestyles