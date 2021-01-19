Charles Curtis Trahan, 88, of Vicksburg passed away on Monday, Jan. 18, 2021.

He was born Feb. 23, 1932, in Lafayette Parish La., son of the late Victor Trahan and Levie Boudreaux Trahan. He graduated from Cathedral High School in Lafayette, La., in 1949.

He served in the U.S. Marine Corps in 1950-1952 and saw combat in Korea with the 1st Marine Division from May 1951 to March 1952 where he earned three battle stars and a Purple Heart. He graduated from the University of Southwestern Louisiana in 1955 and did graduate studies at Mississippi State University Branch at Waterways Experiment Station and at Harvard University. As a professional civil engineer, he worked for the U.S. Corps of Engineers for 32 years — 18 years at WES and 14 years at MRC/LMVD.

Mr. Trahan was a founding member of St. Michael Catholic Church.

He was a lifetime member of the American Society of Civil Engineers and an honorary lifetime member of the Knights of Columbus. He was a volunteer for the Parkview Hospital and River Region Hospital Auxiliary from 1999 to 2006 and was named “Volunteer of the Year” by the Mississippi Association of Hospital Auxiliaries in 2000. He was a founding member of the Military Order of the Purple Heart Hill City Chapter, where he served to help construct the monument at the Monroe Street Rose Garden honoring those wounded or killed in combat.

Mr. Trahan is preceded in death by his wife, Joan McCormack Trahan; his son, Stephen Trahan; sisters, Leola Stella and Inez Roper; and a brother Robert Trahan.

He is survived by sons, Chuck Trahan (Kelly) of Bechtelville, Pa., Kenneth Trahan (Robin) of Fort Worth, Texas; and daughter Lisa Gwin (Steve) of Vicksburg; granddaughters, Mary Katherine Yentzen (Hunter) and Stephanie Blanchard (Shawn); grandsons, Hugh Trahan and Logan Parker; and four great-granddaughters.

A funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Michael Catholic Church in Vicksburg Friday, Jan. 22, 2021, at 10 a.m. (following COVID-19 protocol) followed by a private graveside service at Greenlawn Gardens under the direction of Fisher Riles Funeral Home.

Pallbearers will be Steve Gwin, Hunter Yentzen, Shawn Blanchard, Hugh Trahan, and Logan Parker. Honorary pallbearers are his classmates from Cathedral High Class of 1949 and nephews Ed Trahan, Renee Trahan, Tony Trahan and Bill Roper.

The family would like to offer our sincere appreciation to the staff of Heritage House Retirement Center for their care and hospitality and to his caregivers Leona Carter, Dominick Carter and Linda Neal for their love and compassion for our father in his final days.

Memorial may be made to St. Michael Catholic Church in Vicksburg and the Warrior Bonfire Program in Vicksburg.