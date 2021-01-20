Girls basketball roundup: Burns’ quadruple-double powers PCA, Warren Central tops Murrah

Yakia Burns had achieving a triple-double on her list of goals this season. She finally did it Tuesday night — and then went one step better.

Burns had a quadruple-double, with 20 points, 13 rebounds, 11 steals and 10 assists, in a 72-46 victory over Greenville-St. Joseph. It was the first triple-double by any Warren County player this season. It is unclear when the last quadruple-double was.

Tiarra Sims added a game-high 28 points for Porter’s Chapel, which had four players score in double figures. Sophie Masterson and Zyer Smith scored 10 points apiece.

PCA will next play Thursday at 6 p.m., at Union Christian.

Warren Central 38, Murrah 37

Ta’Miya Sims scored 12 points to lead Warren Central (5-12, 2-1 MHSAA Region 4-6A) to its second consecutive victory. Both wins have been against Murrah, and both have been by one point.

Alaila Bracey and Zykerri Segrest added eight points apiece for the Lady Vikes, who will play Madison Central Friday at 6 p.m.

Tyraven McGowan scored a game-high 13 points for Murrah, and Kamren Edwards scored 10.

Simpson Academy 59, St. Aloysius 17

Ma’Nia Womack scored 14 points, all in the first quarter, and Gracie Bowen also totaled 14 as Simpson Academy (16-7, 5-3 MAIS District 3-4A) beat St. Aloysius for the second time in five days.

Carson Carter added 13 points for Simpson, which jumped out to a 30-4 lead at the end of the first quarter.

Kendyl Rice led St. Al with six points and Taylor Chewning had five. Chewning went 5-for-6 at the free throw line.

It was the second of four games this week for the Lady Flashes. They will host Park Place Christian Academy Friday at 6 p.m., and Washington School Saturday at 3 p.m.