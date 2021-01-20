January 20, 2021

Wedding stories are some of the best stories

By Terri Cowart Frazier

Published 2:47 pm Wednesday, January 20, 2021

For those who subscribe to the Vicksburg Living Magazine, I hope you are enjoying the January/February 2021 issue.

And for those who don’t subscribe, I would urge you to pick up a copy or, better yet, become a subscriber.

This issue marked the first time we focused the entirety of the magazine around one subject matter — weddings.

Months before the pandemic hit, we had decided to give a go at a wedding magazine, but when it came time to actually put “pen to paper” it just felt like the timing was all wrong.

But here we are now with our first ever wedding issue.

I realize the idea of having a wedding issue is not novel. Heck, just stroll by a magazine rack and you can find all kinds of copies. There are some magazines that are generic in type, which have all the latest wedding trends and fashions and then there are those, like the one we offer, that is community-based.

While local or regional magazines can aid in someone who might be looking toward their own wedding, and hoping to find ideas about venues, bands, or where to purchase a wedding gown, they also showcase brides’ love stories or wedding day events.

We at The Post, felt like it was time that we too, gave Vicksburg brides and grooms the opportunity to share their special day.

I mean, what better keepsake memory can you have of your big day than being in a magazine!

So, as we begin thinking toward 2022 — yes, that’s how it works with a magazine, you have to plan ahead — we are hoping you will help give us ideas and suggestions for our next wedding issue.

I just know there are some awesome wedding stories out in our community waiting to be told. We are not “married” to only telling stories of brides who have currently tied the knot. We are open to love stories and/or wedding stories that could have occurred decades earlier.

And, as in the 2021 issue, we will include pictures of couples on their wedding day.

Therefore, if you didn’t get the word about sending in your wedding day picture, no worries. You can make it in next year’s magazine.

Like I have said on so many occasions, Vicksburg is a town with so much history and full of interesting people and places, and I feel honored to have the opportunity to tell some of its stories.

So don’t ever be shy about reaching out to me or anyone else at The Post about a news story or magazine story that you may think is worthy of telling. Email them to us at news@vicksburgpost.com, or to me at terri.frazier@vicksburgpost.com.

We covet ideas and will try to do our best to tell as many as we can.

 

About Terri Cowart Frazier

Terri Frazier was born in Cleveland. Shortly afterward, the family moved to Vicksburg. She is a part-time reporter at The Vicksburg Post and is the editor of the Vicksburg Living Magazine, which has been awarded First Place by the Mississippi Press Association. She has also been the recipient of a First Place award in the MPA’s Better Newspaper Contest’s editorial division for the “Best Feature Story.”

Terri graduated from Warren Central High School and Mississippi State University where she received a bachelor’s degree in communications with an emphasis in public relations.

Prior to coming to work at The Post a little more than 10 years ago, she did some freelancing at the Jackson Free Press. But for most of her life, she enjoyed being a full-time stay at home mom.

Terri is a member of the Crawford Street United Methodist Church. She is a lifetime member of the Vicksburg Junior Auxiliary and is a past member of the Sampler Antique Club and Town and Country Garden Club. She is married to Dr. Walter Frazier.

“From staying informed with local governmental issues to hearing the stories of its people, a hometown newspaper is vital to a community. I have felt privileged to be part of a dedicated team at The Post throughout my tenure and hope that with theirs and with local support, I will be able to continue to grow and hone in on my skills as I help share the stories in Vicksburg. When asked what I like most about my job, my answer is always ‘the people.’

