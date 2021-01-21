January 21, 2021

  • 57°

Anne G. Dallas

By Staff Reports

Published 3:52 pm Thursday, January 21, 2021

ROSWELL, Ga. — Anne G. Dallas, 77, of Roswell, Ga., passed away peacefully Jan. 20, 2021.

Anne was an avid reader, loved animals and enjoyed exploring new restaurants (Table and Main was by far her favorite), loved the mountains and the oceans and enjoyed destination cruises. She made friends with people where ever she went.

She is survived by her husband of 45 years, Stephen Dallas; brother, Bill M. Gowan (Chris Harsdorff); and niece, Elizabeth Harsdorff-Cholakis.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Anne’s memory to a charity of your choice. Arrangements by Northside Chapel Funeral Directors, Roswell, GA. 770-645-1414. www.northsidechapel.com

