Basketball roundup: Lady Flashes lock down Park Place, VHS sweeps Ridgeland, PCA girls win in OT

The St. Aloysius Lady Flashes used some tight defense and a balanced scoring effort to find a win near the end of a long and tiring week.

Taylor Chewning scored eight of her game-high 13 points in the second half as the Lady Flashes beat Park Place Christian Academy 37-22 on Friday night.

Chewning was joined in double figures by Elizabeth Theriot with 10 points and Kendyl Rice with 10. Ariel Knott led Park Place with 11 points, but the Lady Crusaders struggled to score from anywhere in the second half.

After trailing just 18-17 at halftime, Park Place managed one field goal — a basket by Kimora Coleman in the third quarter — and five total points in the second half.

The strong second-half effort allowed St. Al to pull away, complete the season sweep of Park Place, and earn a win in the third of four games it will play this week. The Lady Flashes host Washington School Saturday at 3 p.m. to finish the week.

Porter’s Chapel 72, Greenville Christian 65, OT

Yakia Burns poured in 40 points and grabbed 11 rebounds, and Porter’s Chapel Academy (17-5) beat Greenville Christian in overtime.

Zyer Smith and Tiarra Sims added 13 points apiece for PCA, which lost by 21 points in the first meeting against Greenville Christian this season.

Madison Central 55, Warren Central 33

Kennedy Ransom scored a game-high 16 points, Aaliyah Mosley added seven, and Madison Central snapped Warren Central’s two-game winning streak.

Zykerri Segrest led Warren Central (5-13, 2-2 MHSAA Region 4-6A) with 14 points, and Ta’Miya Sims scored 10.

Vicksburg 64, Ridgeland 45

The Vicksburg Missy Gators used a 14-2 run in the first quarter to build a double-digit lead they never relinquished, and remained undefeated in MHSAA Region 4-5A by beating Ridgeland.

The Missy Gators (13-5, 4-0 Region 4-5A) started the second half with another 12-0 run to take a 42-12 lead, and then cruised home to the victory.

Boys

Park Place 52, St. Aloysius 50

Josh Sykes scored eight of his game-high 21 points in the fourth quarter to rally Park Place past St. Aloysius in a boys’ basketball game Friday night.

Miles Owens and Bryson Shupe added 13 points apiece for Park Place, which trailed by three entering the fourth quarter.

Isiah Thomas scored 20 points to lead St. Al, and Padre Gray added 10. Thomas hit three 3-pointers and went 9-for-10 at the free throw line.

Greenville Christian 63, Porter’s Chapel 30

Chris Taylor led Porter’s Chapel Academy with 13 points and Tyler Washington scored five, but the Eagles were no match for Greenville Christian.

PCA did win the junior varsity boys’ game, 38-14, as Laken Bradley hd five points and seven rebounds, Gavin White scored six points, and Jase Jung and Taylor Osborne scored five points apiece.

Madison Central 52, Warren Central 37

Ryan Cofield made five 3-pointers in the first half and finished with 20 points as Madison Central ran past Warren Central.

Twenty-one of Madison Central’s 26 points in the first half came on 3-pointers. Caleb Kent hit two in the game and finished with 13 points.

Despite the early barrage, Warren Central only trailed 26-23 at halftime. It then scored a total of 14 points in the second half to allow the Jaguars to pull away.

Del’Jayvien Harried led Warren Central with 11 points, Travis Williams scored 10 and Elliott Ferguson had nine.

Vicksburg 72, Ridgeland 35

Taylon Smith made four 3-pointers and scored all of his game-high 22 points in the second half as the Vicksburg Gators doubled up Ridgeland in a key MHSAA Region 4-5A game on Friday.

Anthony Lumpkin scored 17 points for the Gators, while Sean Hardy and Jaden Williams had 10 apiece. Vicksburg raced to a 31-11 lead at halftime and, with Smith making three 3-pointers, extended it to a 30-point margin by the end of the third quarter.

Marqiel Thompson led Ridgeland (10-10, 1-3 Region 4-5A) with 12 points and Ken Sims scored 10.

Vicksburg (11-6, 3-2) swept the season series from Ridgeland, ensuring it will finish no worse than third in Region 4-5A and avoid a matchup with perennial power Callaway in the first round of the region tournament next month.