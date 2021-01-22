College basketball TV schedule – Jan. 22-24
COLLEGE BASKETBALL ON TV
Friday, Jan. 22
6 p.m. FS1 – Michigan at Purdue
6 p.m. ESPNU – St. Peter’s at Siena
6 p.m. CBSSN – Ball State at Ohio
8 p.m. ESPN2 – Milwaukee at Cleveland State
8 p.m. FS1 – Seton Hall at Butler
8 p.m. CBSSN – Fresno State at Boise State
10 p.m. FS1 – San Diego State at Air Force
Saturday, Jan. 23
11 a.m. Fox – Connecticut at Creighton
11 a.m. CBS – Houston at Temple
11 a.m. ESPN – Kansas at Oklahoma
11 a.m. ESPN2 – Auburn at South Carolina
11 a.m. ESPNU – North Carolina A&T at North Carolina Central
11 a.m. SEC Network – Arkansas at Vanderbilt
11:30 NBCSN – George Mason at Saint Joseph’s
1 p.m. CBS – Baylor at Oklahoma State
1 p.m. ESPN – N.C. State at North Carolina
1 p.m. ESPN2 – Florida at Georgia
1 p.m. ESPNU – SMU at Central Florida
1 p.m. Big Ten – Maryland at Minnesota
1:30 p.m. NBCSN – La Salle at Richmond
1:30 p.m. Fox – Providence at Villanova
1:30 p.m. CBSSN – Army at Navy
2 p.m. ABC – Clemson at Florida State
2:30 p.m. SEC Network – Texas A&M at Ole Miss
3 p.m. CBS – Ohio State at Wisconsin
3 p.m. ESPN – Duke at Louisville
3 p.m. ESPN2 – West Virginia at Kansas State
3 p.m. FS1 – Utah Valley at St. John’s
3:30 p.m. CBSSN – Dayton at VCU
4 p.m. Fox – UCLA at Stanford
5 p.m. ESPN – LSU at Kentucky
5 p.m. FS1 – DePaul at Marquette
5 p.m. SEC Network – Mississippi St. at Alabama
6 p.m. Big Ten – Northwestern at Penn State
6 p.m. CBSSN – Saint Mary’s at San Francisco
7 p.m. ESPN2 – Colorado at Washington State
7 p.m. Pac-12 – Southern California at California
7:30 p.m. SEC Network – Missouri at Tennessee
9 p.m. ESPN2 – Pepperdine at BYU
9:30 p.m. Pac-12 – Oregon State at Oregon
Sunday, Jan. 24
11 a.m. CBSSN – Davidson at Massachusetts
11 a.m. Big Ten – Rutgers at Illinois
1 p.m. CBSSN – Western Kentucky at Middle Tennessee
3 p.m. ESPN2 – Memphis at East Carolina
3 p.m. ESPNU – Utah at Washington
3 p.m. CBSSN – Nevada at Wyoming
5 p.m. ESPNU – South Florida at Wichita State
5 p.m. CBSSN – Boston U. at Lafayette
9 p.m. FS1 – San Diego State at Air Force
