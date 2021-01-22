January 22, 2021

Hinds announces Fall 2020 President’s Scholars

By Staff Reports

Published 9:39 am Friday, January 22, 2021

RAYMOND — Hinds Community College announced this week the President’s Scholars for the Fall 2020 semester. Those named President’s Scholars completed the semester with a cumulative 4.0-grade point average.

  • Anna-Marie Agyepong of Vicksburg
  • Marykatherine Archer of Vicksburg
  • Alan Atwood of Vicksburg
  • Alexis Baker of Vicksburg
  • Delesha Banks of Camden
  • Olivia Bennett of Vicksburg
  • Donna Bowers of Vicksburg
  • Ethan Boyd of Vicksburg
  • Doretha Bracey of Vicksburg
  • Hannah Branch of Vicksburg
  • John Brown of Vicksburg
  • Delois Brown of Utica
  • Joycelyn Brown of Port Gibson
  • Teleisha Burton of Vicksburg
  • Dayla Campbell of Vicksburg
  • Sarah Campbell of Vicksburg
  • Linda Cardwell of Vicksburg
  • Pedro Casas of Newhebron
  • Kelli Caves of Vicksburg
  • Dylan Cochran of Vicksburg
  • Angela Constancio of Vicksburg
  • Marquida Cook of Vicksburg
  • Tara Cook of Utica
  • Edmond Crystain of Hermanville
  • Jacob Davis of Pattison
  • Alejandro Davis of Vicksburg
  • William Day of Vicksburg
  • Jazlyn Donald of Vicksburg
  • Robert Dykes of Hermanville
  • Morris Evans of Port Gibson
  • Kennedi Fitzgerald of Vicksburg
  • Malik Francis of Vicksburg
  • Rita Fuller of Jayess
  • Ja’lon Gaines of Port Gibson
  • Katie Geter of Vicksburg
  • Mayra Gomez of Vicksburg
  • Taylor Gray of Vicksburg
  • Eli Gray of Utica
  • Douglas Hadad of Vicksburg
  • Emily Harris of Vicksburg
  • Heather Henderson of Vicksburg
  • Garrett Holdiness of Vicksburg
  • Jane Hopson of Vicksburg
  • Regina Horton of Vicksburg
  • Kathy Hunter of Vicksburg
  • Melinda Hunter of Hermanville
  • Gunner Hutchins of Utica
  • Richard Hyland of Vicksburg
  • Kendra Johnson of Anguilla
  • Shalexis Johnson of Vicksburg
  • Allen Johnson of Jayess
  • Kenneth Jolly of Vicksburg
  • Malinda Jones of Vicksburg
  • Sarah Kerr of Utica
  • Zarria King of Vicksburg
  • Albert Lum of Port Gibson
  • Cynthia Lutzenberger of Vicksburg
  • Cherkara Marbra of Utica
  • Kennedy Marshall of Port Gibson
  • Lea Mason of Vicksburg
  • Destiny Mayfield of Vicksburg
  • Amy McGuffie of Vicksburg
  • Jon Miller of Vicksburg
  • Aidan Moore of Grenada
  • Brandon Muirhead of Vicksburg
  • Shearria Murdock of Hollandale
  • Cortlyn Norris of Vicksburg
  • Trinitee Odom of Vicksburg
  • Riddhi Patel of Vicksburg
  • Candice Pettway of Vicksburg
  • Danielle Phelps of Vicksburg
  • Terry Phillips of Vicksburg
  • Jacob Piazza of Lorman
  • Shelbi Powell of Edwards
  • La’gretch’aunna Reed of Port Gibson
  • Anita Reed of Vicksburg
  • TAEmiya Reynolds of Port Gibson
  • Morgan Rogillio of Vicksburg
  • Yasmin Ross of Vicksburg
  • Chloe Ross of Utica
  • Trevor Rouse of Vicksburg
  • Ericka Ruiz of Utica
  • Sabah Saleh Bobak of Vicksburg
  • Iridiouis Skinner of Vicksburg
  • Talitha Smith of Vicksburg
  • Kendraya Smith of Vicksburg
  • Kene-Que’Asia Smith of Vicksburg
  • Alexas Stamps of Pattison
  • Aaraeuna Stamps of Vicksburg
  • Tyler Starnes of Vicksburg
  • Brynia Steele of Pattison
  • Christy Sylvester of Vicksburg
  • Kelsey Thompson of Utica
  • Nathan Trim of Port Gibson
  • Ta’leah Truitt of Port Gibson
  • Frances Walker of Vicksburg
  • Scott Wallace of Vicksburg
  • Monique Ware of Vicksburg
  • Austen Ware of Vicksburg
  • Madison Watkins of Vicksburg
  • John Watkins of Hermanville
  • Tremayne Watts of Utica
  • Cor’deja Wells of Vicksburg
  • Caleb Whitney of Vicksburg
  • Johnny Williams of Vicksburg
  • Eric Wilson of Utica
  • Keyonta’ Wilson of Utica
  • Markeece Wilson of Utica
  • Mekhell Yisrael of Hermanville
  • Appiah Yisrael of Hermanville
  • Robert Young of Hollandale
