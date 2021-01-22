Letter to the Editor: Alderman Monsour lays out successes from first term

Editor’s note: Candidates qualifying for Vicksburg’s upcoming municipal elections are allowed to submit a letter to the editor after qualifying. Letters should be no more than 300 words in length and must be submitted no later than one week after qualifying. The Post will publish the letters as quickly as possible.

Dear editor,

It has been an honor to serve as the South Ward Alderman of the City of Vicksburg for the last four years. The citizens demanded change and I think we have given them what they asked for.

This administration has overseen a resurgence of our city while focusing on job creation. Since 2017, this administration has worked with our Chamber of Commerce, Economic Development Foundation, county officials, as well as the Mississippi Development Authority, to bring industry and jobs to Vicksburg.

Since 2017, the City of Vicksburg has been involved in bringing 10 major projects to Warren County. The result of these 10 projects has brought over $148 million of investment to our city and county, and 812 direct full-time jobs with an annual payroll of over $32 million.

We have seen additional investment of over $62 million in three other projects: Sports Force Park on the Mississippi, Mississippi Center for Innovation and Technology and the South Frontage Road expansion and improvements. So far, that is a total investement in the city and county of close to $210 million.

This administration has balanced our budget every year, and even through COVID-19, we have held our own without raising property taxes. Our mission is to continue in the same direction with our attention on industry, job creation, infrastructure and increased fiscal responsibility.

Finally, we know we have many other things we must continue to address, such as public safety, animal control, streets and other quality of life issues.

I have announced that I am seeking re-election as your South Ward Alderman of the City of Vicksburg. I hope that I have earned the trust and support of voters. I want to continue working to make Vicksburg a place where we, our children and grandchildren can live, work and prosper.

Alex Monsour Jr.

South Ward Alderman, Vicksburg