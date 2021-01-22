January 22, 2021

Vicksburg Warren School District provides COVID-19 update to state health officials

By Staff Reports

Published 9:37 am Friday, January 22, 2021

As the number of COVID-19 cases in Warren County shows slight — very slight — improvements, the Vicksburg Warren School District continues to track and deal with new cases and potential exposures.

Tuesday, the District issued their weekly COVID-19 activity report to the Mississippi State Department of Health. In it, officials reported a total of 12 positive cases of the virus, along with 88 teachers, staff and/or students quarantined.

Here’s the breakdown of the report by school/facility:

 

Academy of Innovation

1 new positive case – student

8 quarantined – students

 

Beechwood Elementary

1 new positive case – student

1 quarantined – teacher/staff

9 quarantined – students

 

Career and Technical Education Center

1 quarantined – teacher/staff

 

Dana Road Elementary

1 new positive case – student

 

River City Early College High School

1 new positive case – student

12 quarantined – students

 

Redwood Elementary

21 quarantined – students

 

Sherman Avenue Elementary

1 new positive case – student

2 quarantined – students

 

Vicksburg High School

1 new positive case – teacher/staff

1 new positive case – student

2 quarantined – teacher/staff

13 quarantined – students

 

Vicksburg Intermediate School

1 new positive case – student

5 quarantined – students

 

Warren Central High School

1 new positive case – teacher/staff

12 quarantined – students

 

Warrenton Elementary

1 new positive case – teacher/staff

 

Central Office

2 new positive cases

1 quarantined

