Weiland serves as Legislature’s Doctor of the Day

Vicksburg pediatrician Dr. Geri Weiland, with Merit Health River Region, served as the Legislative Doctor of the Day Wednesday at the Capitol in Jackson.

In that capacity, Weiland was on hand to provide emergency medical treatment to lawmakers and legislative staff.

Weiland, who was introduced to lawmakers by State Sen. Briggs Hopson (R-Vicksburg), is president-elect of the Mississippi State Medical Association.