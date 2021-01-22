January 22, 2021

Dr. Geir Weiland and State Sen. Briggs Hopson (R-Vicksburg).

Weiland serves as Legislature’s Doctor of the Day

By Staff Reports

Published 7:59 am Friday, January 22, 2021

Vicksburg pediatrician Dr. Geri Weiland, with Merit Health River Region, served as the Legislative Doctor of the Day Wednesday at the Capitol in Jackson.

In that capacity, Weiland was on hand to provide emergency medical treatment to lawmakers and legislative staff.

Weiland, who was introduced to lawmakers by State Sen. Briggs Hopson (R-Vicksburg), is president-elect of the Mississippi State Medical Association.

